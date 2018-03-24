Timeline: How the Never Again movement gained force after tragedy

PARKLAND, Fla. - After Nikolas Cruz was able to buy an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle and authorities received several warnings about his violent tendencies, the Broward County public schools student took the weapon to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine's Day.

The 19-year-old senior walked into building 12 with the rifle and aimed to kill in the hallways of all three floors. He sprayed four classrooms, and left the weapon in the third floor. When authorities arrived, he had killed 17 and wounded 16. He escaped as students ran out for their lives. A Coconut Creek police officer arrested him several blocks away from the school.

"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school," President Donald Trump tweeted about an hour after the shooting.

Sarah Chadwick was still trying to figure out who had died at her school when she read the tweet. The survivor was the first one to challenge lawmakers to take action on gun legislation.

"I don't want your condolences, you [expletive], my friends and teachers were shot. Multiple of my fellow classmates are dead," she wrote. "Do something instead of sending prayers. Prayers won't fix this. But gun control will prevent it from happening again."

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Rick Scott visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the night of the shooting. He held a news conference with Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and Broward Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. In the eyes of some parents, these leaders had failed them. Scott had a high rating from the National Rifle Association, a nonprofit that advocates for gun rights. Some parents were still searching for their children. There was fear, anger and mistrust.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

__

Feb. 15

A day after the shooting, some of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who survived the shooting talked to reporters who descended to Parkland in droves. Students like Kelsey Friend and David Hogg talked about the bloodshed and the friends they had lost.

Kelsey, a freshman, said that she heard the shot that killed geography teacher, Scott Beigel, after she told him she was afraid and he unlocked his classroom to let her in. He was on the floor dead, as her friends were crying. A day after the shooting, she said she was talking to reporters, because she wanted everyone to know that he had saved her life and he had died a hero.

"If his family is watching this, please know that your son or your brother was an amazing person and I am alive today, because of him," Kelsey said in tears. "Thank you."

David's mom, Rebecca Boldrick, is a Broward County Public Schools teacher, and his dad, Kevin Hogg, is a former FBI agent. The senior was in class when he told his teacher the "pop" sounds they were hearing were gunshots. They were leaving the building when a janitor stopped them from heading in the direction of the shooter. A culinary arts teacher pulled him inside a classroom and he hid in a closet. He sent text messages to his little sister, who is a freshman at the school and survived the shooting.

"Students are dying trying to get an education. That's not OK! That's not acceptable! We are children," David said. "You guys are the adults."

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump spoke at the White House about the school shooting for about 7 minutes without mentioning gun control. His statement came a few weeks after McClatchy reported that the FBI was investigating if a top Russian banker with ties to the Kremlin had illegally funneled money to the NRA to help Trump get elected.

"Our entire nation, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families," Trump said from the diplomatic room.

Shortly after, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Mike Thompson called on congress to create a committee on gun violence, allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study gun violence and pass expanded background check legislation.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

A mother's message to Trump went viral shortly after. Lori Alhadeff was at the Pine Trails Park memorial after learning that her 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa Alhadeff, was dead. She decided to talk to reporters.

"How do we allow a gunman to come into our children's school? How do they go through security? What security is there? There is no metal detectors. The gunman, a crazy person, just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child's door and starts shooting. Shooting her and killing her," she said. "President Trump, you say 'What can you do?' You can stop the guns from getting into these children's hands, put metal detectors at every entrance to the schools. What can you do? You can do a lot. This is not fair to our families. That our children go to school, and have to get killed. I just spent the last two hours putting the burial arrangements for my daughter's funeral."

A sea of candles filled Pine Trails Park during a candle vigil attended by thousands. Fred Guttenberg, a distraught father, stood in front of the crowd to talk about his daughter, Jennifer, who was also among the 17 killed during the Valentine's Day massacre.

"I don't always get to say I love you," said Guttenberg, who was mourning the death of his 14-year-old daughter, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg. "I don't remember if I said that to Jaime yesterday morning."

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Feb. 16

Students attended the funeral of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff at the Garden of Aaron at Star of David Memorial Gardens.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Students attended the funeral of 18-year-old Meadow Pollack at the Jewish congregation of Kol Tikvah.

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Students continued to visit the memorial at Pine Trails Park to pray and leave messages and gifts at the 17 crosses set up for the victims and the cross set up for the gunman.

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Feb. 17

Angelia Lazo stands outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas high School after getting a tattoo of the number of shooting victims. She was protesting the lack of legislation enacted on gun control.

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Feb. 18

Students attended the funeral of Scott Beigel, a geography teacher from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who was killed while helping students find refuge in his classroom. The service was at Temple Beth-El in Boca Raton.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Feb. 19

The funeral service for Alaina Petty was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Coral Springs. The JROTC member

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.