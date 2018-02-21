U.S. Army awards medal of heroism to 3 cadets killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, Fla. - The U.S. Army awarded the Medal of Heroism to three Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps members killed on Valentine's Day at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

All who knew Peter Wang, 15, and Martin Duque and Alaina Petty, both 14, said the three wore their uniform with pride and wanted to be of service. Their junior ROTC unit wanted to provide the color guard at their services.

Gov. Rick Scott issued an order to the Florida National Guard to honor them as well. Alaina was honored during her funeral Monday. Several military veterans' groups attended Peter’s funeral. Martin will be honored during his funeral Saturday.

Peter dreamed of going to West Point, and the U.S. Military Academy posthumously offered him admission and honorarium tokens. He was buried in his cadet's uniform.

Students said Peter died while holding the door open. Amid the mayhem, Peter took the time to help others escape. Nikolas Cruz shot and killed Peter, Martin, Alaina and 14 others.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.