Victim's family suing for Parkland school shooter's health records

PARKLAND, Fla. - Family members for one of the 17 people killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are suing to obtain mental health records of Nikolas Cruz.

The lawsuit was filed Friday by the family of Helena Ramsay, a 17-year-old junior who was killed in the Valentine's Day shooting in Parkland.

Their lawyer, Craig Goldenfarb, wants records about Cruz from Henderson Behavioral Health to help them prepare for a possible malpractice or wrongful-death case. The company has also been sued by other victims' families.

Goldenfarb said he was aware of several encounters Cruz had with different employees at Henderson Behavioral Health and is seeking more information about Cruz's time at the facility.

"Henderson Behavioral Health, according to the Department of Children and Families records, had quite a bit of contact with Nikolas Cruz in the years before he murdered 17 people and injured 17 others," Goldenfarb said.

An attorney for Henderson Behavioral Health said the company supports releasing the records but needs a court order.

Ramsay was one of 14 students and three faculty members killed when Cruz used an AR-15 rifle to open fire in the 1200 building at the Parkland school.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted.

