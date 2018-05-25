'Where shooting is a pleasure:' David Hogg organizes 'die-in' protest at Publix

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Parkland school shooting survivor and activist David Hogg is playing dead for a purpose.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student was joined by friends early Friday as they staged a preview of their planned "die-in" protest in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Coral Springs.

Hogg is orchestrating the protest over the Florida grocery store chain's support for gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam.

The teenagers drew chalk outlines of bodies in the store's parking lot as part of their crusade to end gun violence. One of the teens could be seen laying in a chalk outline as Sky 10 flew overhead.

"More people have died in school than have died in war this year," Hogg said in a video posted to his Twitter account Friday morning.

In recent days, Publix has come under criticism over social media from the survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the Tampa Bay Times reported that the Lakeland-based company gave Putnam more than $500,000 for his campaign.

"Where shooting is a pleasure" was scrawled in chalk in the Publix parking lot, a play on the store's "Where shopping is a pleasure" slogan.

Putnam, a Republican and currently Florida's agriculture commissioner, is a strong supporter of gun rights and referred to himself as a "proud NRA sellout" in a 2017 Twitter post.

"We regret that some of our political contributions have led to an unintentional customer divide instead of our desire to support a growing economy in Florida," Publix said in a statement. "As a result of this situation, we are evaluating our processes to ensure that our giving better reflects our intended desire to support a strong economy and a healthy community."

Publix said it has not provided any financial support to the National Rifle Association.

