Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a deadly hit-and-run, which happened early Saturday morning at 996 N.W. 10th Ave.

According to police, a woman was run over and was found deceased.

Homicide investigators believe it may have been a large commercial vehicle that ran over the victim.

Police say the driver may not have realized they ran over the woman.

Authorities are asking that anyone who was driving a commercial vehicle in the area Friday night or

Saturday morning to reach out to Fort Lauderdale police.

The victim's age and identity are not being released by police until they notify her next of kin.

