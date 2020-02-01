Democrats get back to campaigning in Iowa as caucus draws near

DES MOINS, Iowa – Democratic presidential candidates are making a final push as the Iowa Caucus is just days away.

A big topic of discussion on Saturday was the climate crisis, a priority issue for both the candidates and caucus goers.

"They recognize it's a serious challenge, and it's a threat," said local news editor Bob Leonard.

"I think all the candidates have something that are good for it," said Caucus attendee Debbie Kushner.

There were no presidential candidates at the climate event. They are instead caravanning across the state for the final frenzy of face to face campaigning.

Joe Biden was in North Liberty, Pete Buttigieg visited Oelwein, Bernie Sanders went to Indianola, Elizabeth Warren traveled to Urbandale and Amy Klobuchar stopped in Bettendorf.

The senators are making up campaigning time that was lost during their work for the impeachment trial for President Trump. Now those candidates are shifting their focus to Iowan’s issues.

The question that many in Iowa are looking to have answered is which candidate is best suited to defeat Donald Trump in November.