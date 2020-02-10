Iowa vote-tabulation confusion continues ahead of New Hampshire vote

RINDGE, N.H. – The battle for the Democratic presidential nomination is so close, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called for the recanvassing of 25 precincts and three satellite caucuses in Iowa.

With less than one-tenth of a percentage point separating Sanders and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez also called for the Iowa Democratic Party to recanvass specific precincts.

“Errors and inconsistencies are ripe for review because their correction would change the national delegate allocation by moving, at a minimum, one [Party Leader and Elected Official] delegate,” Sanders wrote in a Monday letter.

Amid the confusion, Sanders and Buttigieg both announced Iowa victories in a move to push Joe Biden away from his goal of challenging President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders, who is campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday, is holding rallies in Cheshire and Strafford counties. He was optimistic in Rindge.

"If we win here tomorrow, I think we’ve got a path to victory for the Democratic nomination,” Sanders told college students, adding that he plans on winning in Nevada, South Carolina and California.

Sander’s Monday night concert in Durham features The Strokes, a New York City rock band.