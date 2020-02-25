Palmetto Expressway drivers to face new construction projects, officials say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday drivers on the Palmetto Expressway will be facing three new construction projects and two are related to

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez said the projects Gov. Ron DeSantis approved are a way to “responsibly solve” the Palmetto Expressway congestion difficulties.

Project 1: On the expressway’s southbound Lanes, the new plan includes adding an additional general-purpose lane.

Project 2: On the northbound lanes, there will be one Express Lane instead of two.

Project 3: Drivers will have an access point to the Express Lanes from Northwest 122nd Street.

The new plan offers some financial relief for drivers during the construction phase. Officials said there will be a reduction of the minimum 50-cent toll rate to a zero toll rate during the duration of the projects.

FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault said he is confident "these solutions will allow us to better serve Miami-Dade’s residents and visitors.”

Sen. Manny Diaz and Rep. Byran Avila released a statement saying the updates were as a result of months of working with DeSantis and the FDOT. Avila said the changes are designed to help reduce drive times and relieve congestion.

“We have found solutions that will have a lasting impact on the transportation needs, cost savings and statewide mobility of Miami-Dade motorists,” Diaz said.

EDITORIAL