Trump says national parks to gradually reopen for ‘people to enjoy’ despite coronavirus

MIAMI – President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that in line with his administration’s new guidelines national parks and public lands will begin to reopen gradually as states are able to expire orders to help control the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said each state governors’ plan will set The National Park Service reopening timeline.

“People are going to be very happy,” Trump said.

President @realDonaldTrump, @VP and I are committed to working with governors and local public health officials to gradually reopen our National Parks in a safe manner for the American people to once again enjoy.

According to the NPS website, changes in operations are done “on a park-by-park basis in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities.”

At the Florida Everglades, the land-based access remained closed on Wednesday, but park waters remain open for access from outside the park. The recreational vessels must be 50 feet apart and not have more than 10 people on board.

At the Dry Tortugas National Park, marine waters and both harbors remain open, but the islands and camping remained closed on Wednesday. At the Biscayne National Park, waters remain open, but Miami-Dade prohibited the rafting of marine vessels.