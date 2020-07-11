Venezuela confronts U.S. over accused Colombian money launderer

Alex Nain Saab Moran was arrested June 12 is in Cape Verde, an island nation in the Atlantic. Both Venezuela and the U.S. are asking Cape Verde authorities for his release.

The Colombian entrepreneur is facing federal charges in Miami for brokering deals between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

According to Venezuela’s foreign ministry, Saab was helping Maduro to buy food and medicine for Venezuelans in need. Saab was traveling in a private plane when he was arrested.