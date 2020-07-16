The Good Liars comedians start ‘Death Santis’ campaign

MIAMI – A pair of comedians who are critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis handling of the coronavirus pandemic started the “Death Santis” campaign on Tuesday. It went viral on Thursday night.

The Good Liars — Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig — are based out of New York City and they are known for a series of political pranks critical of Republicans.

Some of them include changing the jackets of Donald Trump Jr.‘s books for “Daddy, Please Love Me: How Everything I Do Is Try To Earn My Father’s Love” and posting “I’m not enlisting, but you should” U.S. Army recruitment posters.