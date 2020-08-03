Early voting begins in Miami-Dade, Monroe counties

MIAMI – The first day of early voting kicked off Monday in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, and the coronavirus pandemic has changed the process a bit for those heading to the polls to cast their vote in person.

A total of 23 early voting locations are open Monday in Miami-Dade County.

Despite the pandemic, the county has been putting in work in the days and weeks leading up to the start of early voting, conducting accuracy testing on their machines. The testing includes everything from opening the equipment to tabulating the results.

“We’re putting all the CDC and public health guidelines into place, and that means that our poll workers are going to be wearing masks, we’re giving them face shields, they’re going to be wearing gloves and wiping down all the common touch points within their precincts. And then, of course, what’s different is that voters are going to be required to wear a mask when coming to vote,” Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White said.

Early voting in Miami-Dade County runs from Monday, through Aug. 16.

It runs through Aug. 15th in Monroe County and from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16 in Broward County.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 18.

