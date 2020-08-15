Florida Senator agrees with Trump on the trouble with mail-in voting

SOUTH MIAMI DADE, Fla. – President Donald Trump has been saying for months that mail in voting is prone to fraud and could produce rigged results.

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and the president are on the same page when it comes to voting by mail in Florida. Here, they say, there's no problem, but in other parts of the country, there are big problems.

Rubio weigh in Friday on mail-in voting as he went to vote early in South Miami Dade.

"The concern really is that there are states out there that have just implemented these new systems and it's going to be chaos. It already has been chaos. I don't think that changing your election laws two or 3 months before the biggest election in American history is a wise move and there is reason to be concerned," Rubio told a crowd.

The senator warns of "disruption: and "chaos" in the November election. The president warns of widespread fraud with mail in ballots and a postal service that can't deliver.

"They need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said during an interview on Fox News. "Now, if we don't make a deal, that means they don't get the money. That means they can't have universal mail-in voting. They just can't."

But overnight, the president's position shifted. On Friday, he promised to give billions to the postal service if Democrats give him money for programs, he wants such as rental assistance and money for schools to open safely.

"Rental assistance payments to hard working Americans that have been hurt by the China virus. All these things are in a list. Democrats are holding this up. I'm ready to send $105 billion into the states to help open schools safely," Trump said during a news conference at the White House.

Congressional leaders have been negotiating for weeks without a solution. Rubio said Democrats are to blame.

"I want to be blunt. I think Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer have concluded that the more people are suffering under these economic crises that we face during the pandemic, the better they will do in November."

Also on Friday, The Washington Post reported that the U.S. Postal Service sent a letter to 46 states, including Florida, saying that they cannot guarantee that all mail-in ballots will be delivered in time to be counted in the November election.

Check to see if your mail in ballot has reached its destination.

