Chadwick Boseman’s last tweet was in support of Kamala Harris

MIAMI – Actor Chadwick Boseman, who was most famous for his iconic Marvel role as Black Panther, died Friday of colon cancer. His last tweet was a photograph of himself with Sen. Kamala Harris at a Freedom for Immigrants event in California.

Boseman tweeted the photo on Aug. 11, the day former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, announced Harris would be his running mate.

Harris reacted to the news of his death late Friday night on Twitter.

“Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble,” Harris wrote. “He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.”

