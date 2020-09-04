WATCH LIVE: Trump says coronavirus vaccine could be ready by November

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Friday afternoon of getting in the way of government aid to help the nation recover during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite this, Trump said the economy was recovering fast. He also accused former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, of sending jobs to China and of being a threat to this recovery.

Trump said there are three coronavirus vaccines in the final stages and one could be ready by Nov. 1st.

President Donald Trump talks with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after attending a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., Friday Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Local 10 News Digital Reporter/Producer Andrea Torres contributed to this story from Miami.