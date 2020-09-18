Let your voice be heard: Register to vote, you still have time

Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Christina White says for this most important November election and, because of COVID-19, voters should choose how to vote in whatever way is comfortable for them in the age of COVID-19.

In the state of Florida, voters can cast their vote-by-mail. “We are a no excuse state, which means that any voter can request an absentee ballot, even in they are able to vote in person on Election Day."

[Click here to learn more about the absentee rules in each state.]

White said Florida voters should feel confident about vote by mail.

“I can assure you that voting by mail is safe and secure,” White, who has been with the Department of Elections for 14 years, said previously on Local 10′s “This Week in South Florida.”

“The beauty of election law in Florida is that voters have options,” she continued. “They can vote in the method that they feel confident in and secure in and prefer. So, whether it’s vote by mail, going during early voting or election day, voters have that choice.”

In Broward, election supervisor Pete Antonacci said he expects most ballots to arrive by mail.

“People are a little uncomfortable showing up in person for someplace that could have crowds, so they’re availing themselves to the convenience of kitchen table voting,” he said.

For those who would prefer to vote in person but want to avoid potential crowds on Election Day, early voting is available in all counties.

The early voting period is from Oct 24 to 31.

General election polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Other important dates to remember:

Oct. 5 is the deadline to register for the general election.

Oct. 24 is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the general election.

GET ELECTION READY: All the information you need to be prepared for the November election is available on Local 10′s Election Guide -- sample ballots, ways to register to vote and how to track your mail in ballot after you’ve sent it to make sure that it has arrived.