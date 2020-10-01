Wasserman Schultz warns of Trump’s dangerous ’poll-watching patrols'

AVENTURA, Fla. – Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said Thursday that she is concerned about white supremacists and militia groups that support President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Wasserman Schultz said this heightened after Trump was given the opportunity to condemn them and instead addressed a right-wing extremist group and said, “Stand back and stand by.” The group’s online presence has carved out a niche as a volunteer security force for the GOP.

“Trump is assembling what could be potential poll-watching patrols who are known for white supremacy and violence,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Florida has a 150-foot barrier law to keep political agitators away from voters. Rep. Lois Frankel said Trump is trying to put “fear in the hearts of voters.”

Rabbi Mark Leonard Winer said that voters cannot allow anti-Semitic intimidation to get in the way, because “then you are complicit in suppressing the vote.”

Miami-Dade County Elections Department employees are instructed to notify the Miami-Dade Police Department if there is a need for more security at a polling location. Broward County Elections Department said this is part of their guidelines, which haven’t changed.

Rep. Ted Deutch said that he has faith in our local law enforcement and he is confident that voting will be safe in South Florida.

“There are two more debates. Trump should be asked again to condemn white supremacy and anti-semitic, racism and he should be asked to tell his supporters to be peaceful and to not interfere with elections,” Deutch said.

Ross Palombo, Washington Correspondent

