Florida is investigating crash of online voter registration site amid “unprecedented” volume on last day to register

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida is investigating why its voter registration system crashed just before the deadline for the upcoming presidential election, saying unexpectedly heavy traffic that can’t be immediately explained pored in during the closing hours.

A state official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that at times more than half a million attempts an hour hit the system Monday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled a noon press conference to discuss the situation and to announce whether he will extend the deadline.

Shortly after people began experiencing issues Monday, Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee took to Twitter to assure residents that the website was “online and working.”

“Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays while trying to register,” she wrote. “We have increased capacity. You can register until midnight tonight. Thank you to those who immediately brought this to our attention.”

Lee released a statement Tuesday, however, saying she met with Gov. Ron DeSantis about Monday night’s challenges.

“We’re exploring all options to ensure that all eligible registrants have the ability to register to vote and will work with our state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure this was not a deliberate act against the voting process. We will be issuing an update as soon as possible.”

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried said in a news release that she is “fighting for a voter registration extension for those who want to register to vote.”

“The fight for America is on the ballot. Please make sure you have a voting plan,” she said. “If you mail in your ballot, do it early and track it online. If you plan to vote in-person, remember, the best way to protect yourself is to follow my Be Smart Florida initiative -- keep social distance, wash your hands, and wear a mask when you vote.”