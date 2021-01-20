African-American Research Library hosts inauguration watch party in Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens watched when Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday on a large screen in Washington Park, near Fort Lauderdale.

The highlight for the women who attended the watch party outside of the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center was watching Kamala Harris become the first woman to be vice president.

It was a celebration of America’s cultural diversity.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first member of the Supreme Court to be a New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent, administered the oath of office for Harris, whose parents are migrants from both India and Jamaica who met in California.

Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, an African-American writer from Los Angeles, read “The Hill We Climb” and Jennifer Lopez, also a New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent sang “This Land is Your Land” and an original mix of “America the Beautiful” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

“With Liberty and Justice For All,” Lopez shouted in Spanish during her performance.