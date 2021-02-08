Fact check: Did Donna Shalala impede transition to Maria Salazar?

MIAMI – During an appearance Sunday on Local 10′s “This Week in South Florida,” new congresswoman Maria Salazar disparaged her predecessor Donna Shalala, accusing her of not providing materials needed for the transition after Shalala lost the November election.

We investigated those claims Monday and were told by Shalala’s former deputy chief of staff that Salazar’s accusations are “100% not true.”

He provided text messages showing planning along with Salazar’s transition team the week after the election.

They were even picking lunch restaurants.

“Not in any moment in time [was there a refusal to help in the transition],” Shalala’s former deputy chief of staff said. “We worked with them seamlessly from the first time I was contacted on Nov. 9 by the person handling their transition.”

That’s not what Salazar said Sunday.

“My predecessor ... Mrs. Shalala has refused to give us the case workload,” she said, calling Shalala’s refusal to do so “despicable.”

After she lost the election, Shalala did send a letter to constituents advising how to proceed with unfinished casework.

At least one tells Local 10 News that Salazar’s office independently reached out to him about his case, having already known about it.

Salazar’s staff says they stand by what she said. Local 10 News has requested proof of requests that were refused by Shalala and we are still waiting to receive that.

Salazar’s interview on “This Week in South Florida” can be watched below: