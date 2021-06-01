Democrat Nikki Fried announces run for Florida governor

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In this Nov. 2, 2019 photo, Nikki Fried, Democratic candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, speaks during a campaign rally, in Miami. Fried, the only Democrat currently holding statewide office, had teased a June 1 date to publicly announce whether she will run for Florida governor.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is running for Florida governor, calling Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis an authoritarian who’s putting his party and political ambition ahead of Floridians.

Fried made her announcement Tuesday.

“It’s time to break the rigged, corrupt system in Florida with #SomethingNew,” she wrote on Twitter.

Fried criticized DeSantis for trying to quash the voice of Floridians by signing bills that crack down on protests, make it more difficult to vote and make it harder for citizens to change the constitution.

Fried is hoping to be first the Democrat to win a Florida governor’s race since 1994.

In the primary, she’ll face former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist, who is now a Democratic U.S. Representative.

Fried is Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat.

