Unedited video: Miami Beach prohibits civilians from getting close to cops after warning

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach commissioners passed an ordinance late June prohibiting civilians from getting too close to a police officer after a warning.

The ordinance punishes civilians who are within 20 feet of “of a law enforcement officer engaged in the lawful performance of a legal duty, after receiving a warning not to do so; providing penalties for such violation; and providing for repealer, severability, codification, and an effective date.”

Police officers used the ordinance during Rolling Loud weekend.

Read the ordinance