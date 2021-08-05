WATCH LIVE: DeSantis, House GOP Leader McCarthy speak in South Florida

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy are holding a news conference in Hialeah Gardens on Thursday after meeting with South Floridians from several Latin American countries earlier this morning.

The news conference is scheduled for noon at the Assault Brigade 2506 Honorary Museum.

Others planned to be in attendance include Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Salazar of Florida.

House Foreign Affairs Ranking Member Mike McCaul (Texas) and fellow U.S. Reps. Mark Green (Tennessee) and Victoria Spartz (Indiana) are also scheduled to attend.

Earlier Thursday, DeSantis met with members of the Cuban, Colombian, Venezuelan, Nicaraguan and Peruvian communities in South Florida to voice his support for democracy in Latin America.

“DeSantis said what he has always said. He’s with the side of the Cuban people,” said Ninoska Perez, who attended the roundtable discussion at Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine in Doral. “He supports the Cuban-American community, and we’re really happy that he’s the governor of Florida.”

Perez was also impressed with McCarty’s visit, saying: “It’s extraordinary that the leader of the Republican majority would come to Miami and see for himself what this community is all about.”

It comes in the wake of widespread protests in Cuba last month that also sparked demonstrations here in South Florida.

Thousands took to the streets of Cuba to protest shortages of food and medicine, restrictions on civil liberty and the communist-run government’s handling of the pandemic.

“If there’s one message that we’re waiting for the Biden administration to do something about it, I have said it many times, we need two things: leadership and connectivity. I’m talking about internet,” Salazar said between the roundtable and the news conference.

Asked how specifically the Biden administration help restore internet in Cuba, Salazar said: “Well, the Biden administration can give the green light to those companies who have the technology to put up the balloons or whatever it is, satellite. We’re not talking — I’m not talking about technology. I’m talking about political willingness.”