Early voter turnout is low to select new member of Congress

Important Congressional seat up for grabs, yet voters in District 20 aren't turning out to the polls, at least in early voting.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It looks like a fraction of residents will choose District 20′s next member of Congress.

Eleven Democrats and two Republicans are vying for the seat in a district that is overwhelmingly registered Democrats.

The six leading candidates include five local and state elected officials and one newcomer who has by far spent the most money, especially on television ads.

They will be succeeding the late congressman Alcee Hastings, who passed away last spring. Hastings represented the district for three decades.

The district covers a huge rural swath west across Broward and Palm Beach counties, and two tentacles east to the dense populations of Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

Early voting, which began two weeks ago, is barely at 11 percent, statistics show.

So, it appears that the power of picking a new member of congress is in the hands of the relatively few in the district.

If you are a voter in District 20, you can make a difference and vote on Tuesday. While this is the primary and the general is in November, this district has such a majority of Democrats that conventional wisdom is whoever wins the primary will be the next member of Congress.