South Florida lawmakers react to Biden’s trillion dollar infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON – President Biden spent some time in New Hampshire on Tuesday, touting his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, one day after signing it into law.

Meanwhile, members of South Florida’s congressional delegation reacted to President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan in Washington. They also showed solidarity for the Cuban people, who took to the streets in antigovernmental protests on Monday. The republican lawmakers urged Biden’s administration to help with internet connectivity on the island.

Florida is set to get more than $13 billion for highways, bridge replacement and repairs. House speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted South Florida’s roads and bridges are failing, mass transit is lacking and climate change has rising sea levels littering fish onto South beach streets. Red tide is impacting tourism and major storms are hitting the area regularly. Yet all three Florida house republicans voted “no” on infrastructure.

“Maybe I’ll tweet back at her about the wreck policies that we’ve seen at the border, on the economy, everything that is happening in this country. It’s going to be the most expensive Thanksgiving in U.S. History, thank you Nancy Pelosi for that too.” said U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-FL ,District 26.

South Florida republican representatives said they voted no, due in part to the price tag.

“Infrastructure is good, that bill was excessive spending,” said U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart R-FL ,District 25.

As democrats now push to pass a larger spending bill before Thanksgiving, to invest in climate, healthcare and education.

“The provisions in the bill are about children learning, parents earning,” said U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D) Speaker of the House.

“You’re saying it’s only 1.8 trillion dollars right, it’s more like 4 trillion dollars. It’s going to wreck the economy,” said Gimenez.

Speaker Pelosi did warn that house members would not be leaving for Thanksgiving, unless the “Build Back Better” plan is passed.

“I’m not going to vote for legislation that is going to future aggravate the issue that is being caused by this administration, something that hasn’t been caused in three decades which is massive inflation,” said U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart R-FL, District 25.