South Florida congress members show solidarity for the Cuban people, in Washington

Several South Florida lawmakers held a news conference in Washington asking Biden administration to help the Cuban people with connectivity issues in the midst of antigovernmental protests on the island.

WASHINGTON – Members of congress from South Florida showed their support for the Cuban people in Washington, as many activists took to the streets on the island nation Monday.

On Tuesday, several South Florida leaders, including Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, who represents Miami’s 27th Congressional District, held a press conference with republican colleagues, in a show of solidarity for the Cuban people, calling on the Biden administration to take action against the Castro regime. Cubans are calling for change, wanting basic human rights, as reports of widespread crackdowns by the communist regime intend to prevent the protests from happening.

“I don’t have any problems in giving President Biden all the credit if he stands with the Cuban people, and all I’m asking the White House is something very simple, connectivity,” said Salazar.

Following the antigovernmental protests in July, the Cuban regime restricted internet access all over the island. Cuban authorities also blocked social media access to sites like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram.

“The technology to do it exists, it’s not easy but it can be done especially in key moments when we know the internet is going to be shut down, it’s a matter of will and desire,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Lawmakers at the conference on Tuesday also said inaction is not an option.