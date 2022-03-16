Surfside elects town’s first Orthodox Jewish mayor

Voters elected Shlomo Danzinger on Tuesday to be Surfside’s next mayor.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Voters elected Shlomo Danzinger on Tuesday to be Surfside’s first Orthodox Jewish mayor and Jeffrey “Jeff” Rose to be the town’s vice mayor.

Danzinger beat Mayor Charles Burkett and Vice Mayor Tina Paul — the incumbents who responded to the June 24th Champlain Towers South collapse that killed 98 people.

Danzinger, who was ahead of Burkett by 33 votes and ahead of Paul by 23 votes, won with about 35% of the total votes in the mayoral race.

Surfside election results (.)

Dazinger, 42, moved from Brooklyn, New York to Surfside in 2010. The father of five ran for a commission seat in 2020 and lost. The businessman and community activist registered First Tier Defense in Florida last year, state records show.

Voters also elected two new commissioners: Fred R. Landsman, 62, with about 20% of the votes, and Marianne Meischeid, 71, with about 18% of the votes.

The swearing-in ceremony is at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the Town Hall Commission Chambers, at 9293 Harding Ave. For more details about the election results, visit this page.

Ad

Surfside election (.)

Related social media