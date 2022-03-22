DeSantis signs bill for high school students to take required financial literacy course

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on Tuesday during a news conference where he announced he was singing a new bill to start a required class for high school students to take regarding financial literacy.

He was with Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Senate President Wilton Simpson at the Innovation Preparatory Academy.

DeSantis discussed that this bill will provide a foundation for students to be well versed in financial literacy.

This bill will require all Florida high school students to meet a financial literacy one half credit requirement in order to graduate.

“I think its going to have a really positive impact on student achievement and student success,” DeSantis said.

This will begin sometime between the 2023 to 2024 school year.

“This will provide a foundation for students to learn the basics about money management, understanding debt, understanding how to balance a check book and understanding the fundamentals of investing,” DeSantis said.

Governor DeSantis signs bill requiring all Florida high school students to fulfill a financial literacy class before graduation. https://t.co/SBurjOlNgq — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 22, 2022

DeSantis also discussed that this will be the last school year that Florida’s students will be taking the Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) and that schools will be moving to progress monitoring with individual learning plans.