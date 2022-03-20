80º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Carole Gauronskas

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Education
On Tuesday Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that puts an end to the big final end-of-year exams that students in Florida have taken for years, the Florida Student Assessment Exam.

From now on, instead of the FSA, students in grade three through 10 will take the Florid Assessment of Student Thinking, or FAST exam.

It consists of testing three times a year.

The governor likes and predicts it will produce better results and less anxiety for students, but the teachers’ unions disagree.

Carole Gauronskas is Vice President of the Florida Education Association, and she joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

