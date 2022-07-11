Crowd meets outside Miami’s Versailles in solidarity with Cuban political protesters

The crowd outside of the Versailles Restaurant in Miami's Little Havana during an event in solidarity with the July 11 protesters who are serving time in prison in Cuba.

MIAMI – Dozens met to mark the first anniversary of the historic July 11 protests in Cuba on Monday afternoon outside of the Versailles Restaurant in Miami’s Little Havana.

A man walked with the group along Eighth Street as he dragged the thick silver chains that were wrapped around him. He was representing a Cuban political prisoner. Most of the demonstrators were dressed in white. Some drivers honked their horns.

“We’re still hopeful” said marchers as they made their way down Calle 8 in Miami honoring last year’s historic protests in #Cuba #Julio11 @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/iSoezy0GNp — Christian De La Rosa (@delarosaWPLG) July 11, 2022

The demonstration was part of a series of events in Miami-Dade County to show solidarity with the Cubans who were sentenced to prison for daring to protest against the communist regime.

Some of the demonstrators had attended a meeting earlier at the Bay of Pigs Museum in Miami. A man said he was there to show solidarity with those who remain in labor camps.

Some demonstrators were also planning to attend a Catholic prayer vigil on Monday night at the Our Lady of Charity Shrine, at 3609 S. Miami Ave.

