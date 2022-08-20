Sunday is last day for early voting in Broward, Miami-Dade County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Time is running out for Broward and Miami-Dade County voters who want to get to the polls before Tuesday’s primary and cast their ballot early. Early voting ends in both counties on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Miami-Dade’s early voting began on Aug. 8 while Broward County’s started on Aug. 14.

[BE ELECTION READY: Everything you need to vote in Tuesday’s Primary]

If you are voting by mail, you can drop off your ballot in Miami-Dade at 23 early voting locations through Sunday. Broward County ballots can be dropped off at early voting locations, too, until Sunday.

Otherwise in Miami-Dade County, drop off your ballot on Monday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the following locations:

Elections Department, Supervisor of Elections office, 2700 Northwest 87th Ave., Doral, 33172

Stephen P. Clark Government Center, Supervisor of Elections office, 111 Northwest 1st St., (Lobby), Miami, 33128

On the same days in Broward County, drop off your ballots at

Lauderhill Mall, Supervisor of Elections Office (Entrance in the back of Lauderhill Mall), 1519 Northwest 40th Ave., Lauderhill, 33313; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 23. Get directions.

Broward County Government Center, 115 S. Andrews Ave., Room 102, (Brickell Avenue Entrance) Fort Lauderdale, 33301; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 22 and 23. Get directions

Follow the results on Tuesday, Aug. 23, as they come in on Local 10 News, Local10.com and Local10.com’s Vote 2022 section.