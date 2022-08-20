88º

Sunday is last day for early voting in Broward, Miami-Dade County

Vote-by-mail ballots can also be dropped off at early voting locations

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Time is running out for Broward and Miami-Dade County voters who want to get to the polls before Tuesday’s primary and cast their ballot early. Early voting ends in both counties on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Miami-Dade’s early voting began on Aug. 8 while Broward County’s started on Aug. 14.

[BE ELECTION READY: Everything you need to vote in Tuesday’s Primary]

If you are voting by mail, you can drop off your ballot in Miami-Dade at 23 early voting locations through Sunday. Broward County ballots can be dropped off at early voting locations, too, until Sunday.

Otherwise in Miami-Dade County, drop off your ballot on Monday, Aug. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the following locations:

  • Elections Department, Supervisor of Elections office, 2700 Northwest 87th Ave., Doral, 33172
  • Stephen P. Clark Government Center, Supervisor of Elections office, 111 Northwest 1st St., (Lobby), Miami, 33128

On the same days in Broward County, drop off your ballots at

  • Lauderhill Mall, Supervisor of Elections Office (Entrance in the back of Lauderhill Mall), 1519 Northwest 40th Ave., Lauderhill, 33313; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 23. Get directions.
  • Broward County Government Center, 115 S. Andrews Ave., Room 102, (Brickell Avenue Entrance) Fort Lauderdale, 33301; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 22 and 23. Get directions.

Follow the results on Tuesday, Aug. 23, as they come in on Local 10 News, Local10.com and Local10.com’s Vote 2022 section.

