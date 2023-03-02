Florida House Bill 837 proposes changes to civil liability

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Digging into Florida House Bill 837, proponents frame it as “tort reform,” and critics as a legislative gift to benefit insurance companies and to “erode access to justice” leaving “#smallbusiness owners, accident victims, and ‘everyday citizens’ at the mercy of #insurance company whims.”

“If you think we have a crime problem now, just wait until this bill is passed,” said Todd Michaels, of the Florida Justice Association, who opposes #HB837.

Other community stakeholder groups that are concerned about the legislation are some crime victims and their advocates.

“Imagine #Parkland with amendment 10,” Alex Arteaga-Gomez told members of Florida’s House Civil Justice Subcommittee. “They could escape accountability for their own failures. And the next school, the next apartment complex, the next hotel, the next office building, will have no incentive to install better security for the people on its property.”

The legislation would cap the amount insurance companies pay out in damages, limit what a civil jury could hear about an injured person’s medical costs, shorten the statute of limitations for an injured person to file a claim, and even end attorney-client privilege for medical referrals is positioned by co-sponsors Rep. Tom Fabricio, of Miami Lakes/Hialeah, and Rep. Tommy Gregory in talking points about “balance to Florida’s civil justice system.”

Last month, members of Florida’s House Civil Justice Subcommittee heard from Florida’s Chamber of Commerce who were in support, as well as impassioned personal testimony from injured people in opposition.

“I am praying to God I have another 40 to 50 years left of my life and I have to live it with no hands because my insurance company just dropped my long-term disability,” a speaker said, “I dare you to attempt to sign this bill without having hands.”

His remarks ended with robust applause.

There was also a representative from ‘Taxpayers Against Insurance Bad Faith’ who said: “This is not ‘tort reform’…changes to bad faith increase the risk of doing business in #Florida… imagine the fear of having these injured people suing you personally, or your business, knowing your insurance company has no duty to settle that case until you have been sued.”

Not all Republicans supported the measure.

Rep. Mike Beltran of Valrico, a Harvard-trained lawyer, reminded the panel that he sponsored property insurance reforms that limited attorney fees. This measure goes too far, Beltran said. The bill doesn’t address the “dec” or declaratory judgment actions that companies file to avoid paying a life insurance claim, Beltran said.

‘Who’s going to represent my wife after I die and there’s a dec action?’ he asked. ‘It’s bad policy.’”

