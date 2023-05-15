79º

BREAKING NEWS

Politics

Local 10 News special: Israel turns 75

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Jerusalem, Israel
Local 10 News Glenna Milberg reports from Jerusalem.

JERUSALEM – Watch the latest Local 10 News special with Glenna Milberg reporting from Jerusalem.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter