See the photos: Trump stored documents even next to a toilet

The indictment against former president Donald J. Trump includes photos released by the Justice Department of places where the former president was storing top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Photos show boxes in a bathroom next to a toilet at the Mar-a-Lago club and another photo of documents that had spilled out of a box showing visible classified information.
The photo was texted to another employee by Waltine “Walt” Nauta, a US Navy veteran, who is now named as a co-conspirator. Nauta, a White House military valet to Trump, joined him as an assistant at his Florida mansion after Trump left office.