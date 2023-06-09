See the photos: Trump stored documents even next to a toilet

Classified documents stored next to a toilet, near a shower? The Justice Department releases photos of where Trump stored boxes.

The indictment against former president Donald J. Trump includes photos released by the Justice Department of places where the former president was storing top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Photos show boxes in a bathroom next to a toilet at the Mar-a-Lago club and another photo of documents that had spilled out of a box showing visible classified information.

The photo was texted to another employee by Waltine “Walt” Nauta, a US Navy veteran, who is now named as a co-conspirator. Nauta, a White House military valet to Trump, joined him as an assistant at his Florida mansion after Trump left office.