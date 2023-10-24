View Homestead Nov. 7, 2023 Election Results

Four Homestead City Council seats are up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, including for Seat 1, Seat 2, Seat 3 and Seat 6.
Below are the full results for the Nov. 7, 2023 election in Homestead:
Election Results: Homestead
Candidate
Votes
%
Thomas B. Davis
00%
Amy Spadaro
00%
James Wyatt
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Sean L. Fletcher
00%
Ana San Roman
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
William R. Rea
00%
Larry Roth
00%
Candidate
Votes
%
Clemente Canabal
00%
Toshiba Mitchell
00%
