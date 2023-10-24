72º

View Homestead Nov. 7, 2023 Election Results

Tags: Vote 2023, Election Results, Elections, Homestead, Miami-Dade County

Four Homestead City Council seats are up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, including for Seat 1, Seat 2, Seat 3 and Seat 6.

Below are the full results for the Nov. 7, 2023 election in Homestead:

Election Results: Homestead

Homestead City Council - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Thomas B. Davis
00%
Amy Spadaro
00%
James Wyatt
00%

Homestead City Council - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Sean L. Fletcher
00%
Ana San Roman
00%

Homestead City Council - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

William R. Rea
00%
Larry Roth
00%

Homestead City Council Seat 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Clemente Canabal
00%
Toshiba Mitchell
00%

View all Miami-Dade County results below:

