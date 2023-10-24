View Miami Beach Nov. 7, 2023 Election Results

Voters in Miami Beach will be selecting a new mayor Tuesday as current Mayor Dan Gelber wraps up his term.

Attorney Michael Gongora, attorney and former U.S. Rep. Michael Grieco, attorney Steven Meiner and Bill Roedy, an Army veteran and former chief executive of MTV Networks International, are all hoping for the chance to serve the people of Miami Beach.

Miami Beach residents will also be selecting three Miami Beach commissioners to serve Groups IV, V and VI.

Below are the full results for the Nov. 7, 2023 election in Miami Beach:

View results for all Miami-Dade County races: