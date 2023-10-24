VIEW RESULTS: Miami-Dade County Nov. 7, 2023 Election Results

Voters in Miami-Dade County are heading to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 7, to cast their ballots in various races, including in the cities of Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Surfside and Homestead.
Voters in Miami Beach will be selecting a new mayor as current Mayor Dan Gelber wraps up his term.
Attorney Michael Gongora, attorney and former U.S. Rep. Michael Grieco, attorney Steven Meiner and Bill Roedy, an Army veteran and former chief executive of MTV Networks International, are all hoping for the chance to serve the people of Miami Beach.
Commission seats will also be voted on in Miami and Miami Beach, while voters in Hialeah and Homestead will be voting on various City Council groups/seats.
In Surfside, five referendums will be voted on by residents.
All results will be displayed below as they come in.
Local Races that Matter
Nov. 7, 2023 Election Results: Miami-Dade County
Election Results: Miami Beach
Votes
%
Michael Gongora
Michael Grieco
Steven Meiner
Bill Roedy
Votes
%
Andres Asion
Tanya Katzoff Bhatt
Votes
%
Mitch Novick
David Suarez
Votes
%
Joe Magazine
Marcella Novela
Election Results: Miami
Votes
%
Alex Diaz de la Portilla
Miguel Angel Gabela
Francisco "Frank" Pichel
Mercedes "Merci" Rodriguez
Marvin Tapia
Votes
%
Sabina Covo *
Michael Castro
Gabriela Chirinos
Alicia Kossick
Eddy V. Leal
Damian Pardo
Christi Tasker
James Torres
Votes
%
Manolo Reyes *
Andres "Andy" Vallina
Election Results: Hialeah
Votes
%
Elias D. Montes de Oca
Monica Nicole Perez
Votes
%
Vivian Casals-Munoz
Angelica Pacheco
Election Results: Homestead
Votes
%
Thomas B. Davis
Amy Spadaro
James Wyatt
Votes
%
Sean L. Fletcher
Ana San Roman
Votes
%
William R. Rea
Larry Roth
Votes
%
Clemente Canabal
Toshiba Mitchell
Election Results: Surfside
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%
Yes
No
Votes
%