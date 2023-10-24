VIEW RESULTS: Miami-Dade County Nov. 7, 2023 Election Results

Voters in Miami-Dade County are heading to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 7, to cast their ballots in various races, including in the cities of Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Surfside and Homestead.

Voters in Miami Beach will be selecting a new mayor as current Mayor Dan Gelber wraps up his term.

Attorney Michael Gongora, attorney and former U.S. Rep. Michael Grieco, attorney Steven Meiner and Bill Roedy, an Army veteran and former chief executive of MTV Networks International, are all hoping for the chance to serve the people of Miami Beach.

Commission seats will also be voted on in Miami and Miami Beach, while voters in Hialeah and Homestead will be voting on various City Council groups/seats.

In Surfside, five referendums will be voted on by residents.

All results will be displayed below as they come in.