VIEW RESULTS: Miami-Dade County Nov. 7, 2023 Election Results

Voters in Miami-Dade County are heading to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 7, to cast their ballots in various races, including in the cities of Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Surfside and Homestead.

Voters in Miami Beach will be selecting a new mayor as current Mayor Dan Gelber wraps up his term.

Attorney Michael Gongora, attorney and former U.S. Rep. Michael Grieco, attorney Steven Meiner and Bill Roedy, an Army veteran and former chief executive of MTV Networks International, are all hoping for the chance to serve the people of Miami Beach.

Commission seats will also be voted on in Miami and Miami Beach, while voters in Hialeah and Homestead will be voting on various City Council groups/seats.

In Surfside, five referendums will be voted on by residents.

All results will be displayed below as they come in.

Nov. 7, 2023 Election Results: Miami-Dade County

Election Results: Miami Beach

Miami Beach Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Michael Gongora
00%
Michael Grieco
00%
Steven Meiner
00%
Bill Roedy
00%

Miami Beach Commission Group IV

Candidate

Votes

%

Andres Asion
00%
Tanya Katzoff Bhatt
00%

Miami Beach Commission Group V

Candidate

Votes

%

Mitch Novick
00%
David Suarez
00%

Miami Beach Commission Group VI

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Magazine
00%
Marcella Novela
00%

Election Results: Miami

Miami Commission District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Alex Diaz de la Portilla
00%
Miguel Angel Gabela
00%
Francisco "Frank" Pichel
00%
Mercedes "Merci" Rodriguez
00%
Marvin Tapia
00%

Miami Commission District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Sabina Covo *
00%
Michael Castro
00%
Gabriela Chirinos
00%
Alicia Kossick
00%
Eddy V. Leal
00%
Damian Pardo
00%
Christi Tasker
00%
James Torres
00%
*Incumbent

Miami Commission District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Manolo Reyes *
00%
Andres "Andy" Vallina
00%
*Incumbent

Election Results: Hialeah

Hialeah Councilmember Group I

Candidate

Votes

%

Elias D. Montes de Oca
00%
Monica Nicole Perez
00%

Hialeah Councilmember Group IV

Candidate

Votes

%

Vivian Casals-Munoz
00%
Angelica Pacheco
00%

Election Results: Homestead

Homestead City Council - Seat 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Thomas B. Davis
00%
Amy Spadaro
00%
James Wyatt
00%

Homestead City Council - Seat 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Sean L. Fletcher
00%
Ana San Roman
00%

Homestead City Council - Seat 3

Candidate

Votes

%

William R. Rea
00%
Larry Roth
00%

Homestead City Council Seat 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Clemente Canabal
00%
Toshiba Mitchell
00%

Election Results: Surfside

Surfside Referendum 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Surfside Referendum 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Surfside Referendum 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Surfside Referendum 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

Surfside Referendum 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%

