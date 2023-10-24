View Surfside Nov. 7, 2023 Election Results

Surfside residents will be voting on the following five referendums in Tuesday’s election.

1. Removing limitations on indebtedness for emergency and/or infrastructure projects not exceeding $10 million.

2. Creating a procedure for determination of required qualifications and/or permanent residency of commissioners.

3. Establishing four-year staggered terms for mayor and commissioners and selection method for vice mayor, with elections occurring every two years.

4. Requiring majority vote for mayor and providing for run-off election.

5. Allowing the town clerk to file an appeal with the personnel appeals board.

Below are the full results for the Nov. 7, 2023 election in Surfside:

View all Miami-Dade County results below: