View Miami Nov. 7, 2023 Election Results

City of Miami residents will be voting on just three races in Tuesday’s election, selecting their choice for commissioner for Districts 1, 2 and 4.

Below are the full results for the Nov. 7, 2023 election in Miami:

Election Results: Miami

Miami Commission District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Alex Diaz de la Portilla
00%
Miguel Angel Gabela
00%
Francisco "Frank" Pichel
00%
Mercedes "Merci" Rodriguez
00%
Marvin Tapia
00%

Miami Commission District 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Sabina Covo *
00%
Michael Castro
00%
Gabriela Chirinos
00%
Alicia Kossick
00%
Eddy V. Leal
00%
Damian Pardo
00%
Christi Tasker
00%
James Torres
00%
*Incumbent

Miami Commission District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Manolo Reyes *
00%
Andres "Andy" Vallina
00%
*Incumbent

