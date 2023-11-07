78º

Democrats come to Miami ahead of GOP debate to warn of ‘MAGA extremism’

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

MIAMI – Representatives from the Biden-Harris campaign were in Miami Tuesday, along with other big-name Democrats, in a preemptive strike against what they call “MAGA extremism” ahead of Wednesday’s Republican presidential primary debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

It’s going to be a talking point for the Democratic Party moving forward, as it seeks to tie the entire field of GOP presidential candidates to former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 election.

“This is a troubling blueprint that will be on display tomorrow night here in Miami,” Julie Chavez-Rodriguez, the Biden-Harris campaign manager, said at a news conference in the Magic City Tuesday.

Two Floridians are running in the race and are top targets for Democrats: Trump and current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Donald Trump is the one who has paved the way for the extremism that drive’s today’s Republican Party,” State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, said.

It’s a clear sign from the Biden camp: they believe Trump is already and again the one to beat, despite, or, perhaps for some, because, of criminal charges, including allegations of business fraud and conspiring to steal an election.

Trump and Biden have been polling neck-and-neck, with recent polls showing the former president ahead of the incumbent.

His team dismissed the numbers as “not predictive” Tuesday.

“I think from our vantage point right now, this is just a snapshot in time,” Chavez-Rodriguez said.

Five Republicans will take the debate stage Wednesday. Trump is not one of them.

However, the former president won’t be far. He’s holding a rally in Hialeah at the same time.

Meanwhile, Democrats to sell the message of a clear difference in the Biden-Harris administration.

“We know the President’s policies are extremely popular,” Chavez-Rodriguez said. “It’s our job to ensure that we’re getting out and really communicating that message.”

The Biden administration, in coordination with the Democratic National Committee, recently launched $7 million worth of campaign ads nationally.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

