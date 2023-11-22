‘We’ve achieved something’: Miami elects first openly gay commissioner as voters oust 2 incumbents

MIAMI – Miami voters shook up the city commission during Tuesday night’s runoff elections, ousting two incumbents. One of the commissioners-elect is making history.

Damian Pardo will become the city’s first openly gay commissioner after beating now-outgoing District 2 Commissioner Sabina Covo in a close race.

In the District 1 race, Miguel Gabela defeated suspended incumbent Alex Diaz de la Portilla, who is facing numerous criminal charges connected to an alleged money laundering and bribery scheme. He’s proclaimed his innocence.

Pardo spoke to Local 10 News reporter Christina Vazquez on Wednesday. The 60-year-old financial advisor, will now represent a strip of coastal Miami that stretches from Coconut Grove to his home neighborhood of Morningside.

“It feels like we did it, we’ve achieved something, now the real work starts,” Pardo said. “People are coming out of the woodworks to help. I feel like this is almost a movement of people who have been reactivated, re-awakened to what the potential of the city can become.”

Gabela wasn’t available for an interview with Local 10 News on Wednesday, but is scheduled to appear on “This Week in South Florida” on 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Pardo, a longtime activist in the South Florida LGBTQ community, co-founded the group SAVE and 4Ward Miami, which hosts the annual Gay8 Festival in Little Havana. He’s also served on the city and county’s LGBTQ advisory boards.

Before Pardo became a political candidate, Local 10 News interviewed him in 2021 about his work in the community. On Wednesday, he talked about the historic nature of his win and how it reflects progress LGBTQ Americans made over the years.

“I grew up at a time when there was Anita Bryant, so I was basically at that time called an abomination, a pedophile, a pervert,” Pardo said. “And then from there, we went into the HIV/AIDS crisis, where I was told, you know, God’s wrath is being subjected upon me through HIV/AIDS because of my deviance.”

Corruption was a top issue in the race after Diaz de la Portilla’s arrest and, in a civil trial, a jury found that District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo violated the rights of two Miami businessmen, awarding them an eye-popping $63 million.

Pardo was among those who publicly called on Carollo to resign.

“I think we really need strong guardrails in the city of Miami, whether it’s with transparency, disclosure (or) an independent body that has the authority to investigate corruption,” he said.

He’s also pledging to take a closer look at the city’s appointed officials, saying “we really need to be much more transparent with what is happening in the city attorney’s office and in the (city) manager’s office,” referencing City Manager Art Noriega and City Attorney Victoria Mendez.

“I want to see the information, because how can you even assess what’s been happening unless we get the information that’s been basically withheld from the public?” Pardo asked. “I mean, we don’t know how many lawsuits there are, well, what are the number? What is the potential liability that our city is up against? What are the costs of all of these different lawsuits?”

He added, “in the city manager’s office, we know that we have transit money that’s been tied up for two years, anywhere between $20 to 40 million. We failed two independent audits. Why? What’s holding it up?”

Pardo has also called for the return of Neighborhood Enhancement Team offices and plans to push to reinstate them.

“I think it’s critical that we start serving people again, in a way where they feel part of the city, having knocked on a lot of doors in every part of district to get back into it.”

Covo, in a statement to Local 10 News, congratulated Pardo on his victory.

“While last night’s election did not turn out as we had hoped, I want to thank the residents of District 2 for their trust and support,” she said. “Together, we have accomplished so much over the last year – introducing community office hours, supporting public safety, and revitalizing local parks. I am deeply honored to have served the community that I love so much, and I wish Commissioner-elect Pardo much success as he delivers on his promises made.”

Local 10 News also reached out to Diaz de la Portilla for a comment following his runoff election loss, but has not heard back.

He filed litigation ahead of the election claiming Gabela should be disqualified for not living in the district. Various judges have sided with Gabela, whose original residence was drawn out of District 1, so far.