Gov. Ron DeSantis stands with his wife, Casey, during a news conference at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, April 22, 2019, in Key Biscayne, Florida.

MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis will deliver a speech on protecting Florida's environment during an appearance Tuesday afternoon in South Florida.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science at 3:30 p.m.

The governor will be joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.