DeSantis, Florida Cabinet hold historic meeting in Israel

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of his Cabinet took part in an historic meeting Wednesday in Israel.

The meeting was held at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, one day after the First Amendment Foundation and several news outlets sued to stop it.

A judge dismissed the complaint, saying there was no indication the summons had been served.

Lawyers for the watchdog group and news organizations filed an emergency motion for reconsideration shortly thereafter.

They argue the meeting violates Florida's open-government laws, which require Cabinet meetings be accessible to the public.

"I believe most of what's on the agenda, as you've had access to with plenty of notice, is mostly ceremonial," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg. "We do have another Cabinet meeting coming up rather quickly upon our return, which we'll handle more formal business."

The meeting opened with the signing of a resolution expressing Florida's support of Israel. It was followed by discussions on terrorism, water quality and emergency management.

