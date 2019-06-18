Florida Senate hearing on fate of suspended sheriff begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is fighting for his job back before the Florida Senate.

The Senate hearing for Israel began Tuesday morning in Tallahassee.

Dudley Goodlette, special master appointed by Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, is presiding over the three-day hearing.

Citing "neglect of duty and incompetence," Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Israel, who is a Democrat, shortly after taking office in January and appointed former Coral Springs police Sgt. Gregory Tony to the position.

Israel's attorneys argued that the Republican governor's move was an "executive power grab" and that DeSantis overstepped his constitutional authority.

The Florida Supreme Court has already ruled that DeSantis acted within his authority to suspend Israel.

In his opening statements, DeSantis' attorney, Nicholas Primrose, framed his case that Israel was responsible for the actions and inactions of his deputies during the mass shootings at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in 2017 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland the next year.

Israel's attorney, Ben Kuehne, made his opening statements without reading or taking his eyes off Goodlette, calling the DeSantis-led charge to suspend Israel a "brutal political ploy designed to obtain his election and fulfill his promise" to the National Rifle Association.

Kuehne told Goodlette that former Gov. Rick Scott didn't suspend Israel after the Parkland school shooting, instead ordering the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent review and establishing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. He said neither made recommendations to remove Israel as sheriff.

