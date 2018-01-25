Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper arrested on 3 felony charges

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper was arrested Thursday on three felony charges.

The Broward County state attorney's office said Cooper was arrested after an undercover investigation by the FBI.

Cooper is charged with money laundering, official misconduct and exceeding limits on campaign contributions, all of which are third-degree felonies. She is also charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of soliciting contributions in a government building.

According to the state attorney's office, Cooper surrendered and has been booked into jail.

Cooper is the city's first elected mayor. She has served on the City Commission since 1999.

"Mayor Cooper has devoted herself to public service and the city of Hallandale Beach for the past two decades," attorney Larry Davis said in an email to Local 10 News. "We're extremely disappointed that the Broward County state attorney's office is relying upon Alan Koslow, a disgraced and disbarred convicted felon, as the centerpiece of its case of alleged campaign finance violations."

Cooper made headlines in November after she slurred her words and rambled on the dais during a commission meeting. She refused to leave, and her husband began cursing and challenging Vice Mayor Keith London to a fight in the parking lot.

"We look forward to our day in court and Mayor Cooper's vindication," Davis said.

