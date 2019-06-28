Harris, Gillibrand tour Homestead facility for migrant children

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Democratic candidates for president were still in South Florida Friday after the two-night debate wrapped up. On Friday, some of them, along with other local leaders, visited the facility in Homestead that houses migrant children who crossed the border unaccompanied.

Many of the Democrats demanded the migrant children be freed from the shelter.

"First of all, at the border, we should not be separating from family members. There's no reason for the delay in review of those family members," Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava said.

The presidential hopefuls have pounded the pavement this week to proclaim their disagreement with the Trump administration.

"I think public pressure is always very important and I've seen the president change his stance from one day to the next," U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell said.

U.S. Senators Kamala Harris and Kirstin Gillibrand talked one on one with the mother of a 17-year-old boy who is being held at the facility and is begging to be reunited with him.

"What has happened is wrong. It's not good and we are going to fight against it," Harris told the woman through a translator.

Amid the Democrats debating and campaigning in South Florida over the last several days, Trump tweeted: "All Democrats raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American citizens first?"

The immigration battle between Republicans and Democrats is ongoing as candidates continue to fight for 2020.

"This is not how you treat children. I'm a mother of two boys," Gillibrand said.

"I strongly believe that you should judge a society based on how it treats its children," Harris said. "They are children and we are not treating them well at all."

Many would say Harris stole the show Thursday night during the final Miami debate, calling out former Vice President Joe Biden for his work years ago with racist senators.

Biden was not spotted at the Homestead facility Friday morning, but polls show Biden is still the favorite among the group of Democrats running for the nomination.

