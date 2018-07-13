Miami commissioners deciding soccer stadium site ballot issue

MIAMI - City commissioners are scheduled to vote Thursday afternoon on the first step toward a land lease with soccer star David Beckham's Miami team to build a Major League Soccer stadium, business park and entertainment complex on city-owned Melreese Country Club golf course.

They are voting on whether or not to put a ballot question to voters in November to allow commissioners to go forward with a no-bid negotiation.

Beckham and top business partner Jorge Mas will be pitching their plans for a stadium. They want to ask the commission to let the voters have the final say in November.

Along with the stadium, they want to build a massive technology park, underground parking, public soccer fields, hotel rooms, retail stores and much more.

The Beckham group claims the finished complex will produce about $44 million in tax revenue.

But the proposal has its opponents.

Petitions are circulating to save the course and its athletic programs for children.

