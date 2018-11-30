Vice President Mike Pence stops in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence was in South Florida on Friday to attend the Israeli-American Council National Conference in Hollywood.

Pence and his wife arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport about 12:35 p.m. They waved to a crowd of supporters gathered on the tarmac and then stopped to greet and take pictures with them before leaving in a motorcade.

The fifth annual IAC National Conference was being held at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.

Pence was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the conference.



