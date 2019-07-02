Wilson-led delegation to tour Homestead migrant facility

Getty Images

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A congressional delegation led by U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., is scheduled to tour the nation's largest child migrant detention center in Homestead.

Wilson will be joined by U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., and several Democratic House members Tuesday as they get a first-hand look at the conditions under which the young migrants are living.

Joining Wilson on the tour are U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security; U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.; U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., co-chair of the Democratic Women's Caucus; U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., co-chair of the Black Women & Girls Caucus; U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn.; and U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., vice chair of the Bipartisan Women's Caucus.

The Democratic presidential candidates who were in Miami for last week's debates also ventured to the Homestead facility.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.