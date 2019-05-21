Maduro wants early Venezuelan National Assembly elections

CARACAS, Venezuela - Despite the efforts in Norway, the representatives of Juan Guaidó and Nicolás Maduro haven't been able to come up with a proposal to bring to the negotiating table. Maduro still controls the Venezuelan military and has the support of Russia and China.

Venezuela's embattled president said he wants to reschedule next year's election for the opposition-controlled National Assembly. During a socialist party rally Monday, Maduro said advancing the elections is the "peaceful solution" to the political standoff in Venezuela.

Without the National Assembly, Maduro would run a single-party system. Carlos Vecchio, who is Guaidó's representative in the U.S., believes Maduro's idea doesn't make sense because he is "the problem," not the National Assembly.

"The criminal regime of Maduro has only caused death and sorrow to millions of Venezuelans," Vecchio wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

The opposition took control of the legislative body during elections in 2016. Maduro convened a National Constituent Assembly stacked with loyalists who stripped the immunity of 14 members of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly supports Guaidó, who is recognized by the United States and about 50 other nations as Venezuela's interim president. They believe Maduro's reelection and the election of the members of his National Constituent Assembly were fraudulent.

"A new farce would only worsen the crisis we are in," Guaidó wrote on Twitter, adding that a "transparent arbitrator" is needed to monitor an election in Venezuela.

The supporters of Guaidó and Maduro organize rallies regularly in an attempt to demonstrate they have public support. On Tuesday, Maduro's Twitter account had videos of socialist party rallies and wrote he appreciates "all the love and support of the Venezuelan people."

Diosdao Cabello, the chief of the National Constitutional Assembly, wrote on Twitter that he supports talks with Maduro's opposition as a way to reach "absolute peace" and "tranquility."

Vecchio met with officials from the Pentagon and the U.S. State Department on Monday.

We are grateful for the support that @state_io, @usmissiongeneva and the United States have given to all the diplomatic missions appointed by Interim President @jguaido and to the struggle of the people of Venezuela for our freedom and democracy https://t.co/8Eplldr1ju — CARLOS VECCHIO (@carlosvecchio) May 21, 2019

